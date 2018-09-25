Take some time to enjoy an inspiring lunch in Downtown Fresno. The 35th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards is Thursday, October 11, 2018. The fundraiser for Marjaree Mason Center includes lunch, plus a chance to honor ten inspiring women and a local business who have given so much to their communities.Get ticketsThis year's Keynote Speaker is Denise Brown, who will share her story about how she led a life remarkable only in its normalcy until June 12, 1994, when her sister, Nicole Brown Simpson, was murdered. Brown's life path dramatically altered. She is also committed to raising awareness against domestic violence - a crime that kills four women every day in the United States.2018 Top Ten HonoreesLeft to RightTop Row: Ruiz Food Products, Inc., represented by Kim Ruiz Beck and Rachel P. Cullen; Dr. Davinder K. Sidhu, Assistant Superintendent, Selma Unified School District; Mary Castro, First Lady, and Campus Volunteer, California State University, Fresno; Commissioner, Fresno County Housing AuthorityMiddle Row: TheeAnna Stevens, Dealer Operator/Owner, Fresno Acura; Jody Hudson, Director of Operations, Catholic Charities; Laneesha Senegal, Executive Director, Helping Others Pursue Excellence (HOPE); Dawan Utecht, Director of Department of Behavioral Health and Public Guardian, County of FresnoFront Row: Dr. Carole Goldsmith, President, Fresno City College; Teri Amerine, Vice President, Foundation and Volunteer Services, Saint Agnes Medical Center; Dr. Jody Hironaka-Juteau, Dean, College of Health and Human Services, California State University, Fresno; Gena Lew Gong, President, Central California Asian Pacific Women