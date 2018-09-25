MARJAREE MASON CENTER

Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Take some time to enjoy an inspiring lunch in Downtown Fresno. The 35th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards is Thursday, October 11, 2018. The fundraiser for Marjaree Mason Center includes lunch, plus a chance to honor ten inspiring women and a local business who have given so much to their communities.

Get tickets here.

This year's Keynote Speaker is Denise Brown, who will share her story about how she led a life remarkable only in its normalcy until June 12, 1994, when her sister, Nicole Brown Simpson, was murdered. Brown's life path dramatically altered. She is also committed to raising awareness against domestic violence - a crime that kills four women every day in the United States.

2018 Top Ten Honorees



Left to Right

Top Row: Ruiz Food Products, Inc., represented by Kim Ruiz Beck and Rachel P. Cullen; Dr. Davinder K. Sidhu, Assistant Superintendent, Selma Unified School District; Mary Castro, First Lady, and Campus Volunteer, California State University, Fresno; Commissioner, Fresno County Housing Authority

Middle Row: TheeAnna Stevens, Dealer Operator/Owner, Fresno Acura; Jody Hudson, Director of Operations, Catholic Charities; Laneesha Senegal, Executive Director, Helping Others Pursue Excellence (HOPE); Dawan Utecht, Director of Department of Behavioral Health and Public Guardian, County of Fresno

Front Row: Dr. Carole Goldsmith, President, Fresno City College; Teri Amerine, Vice President, Foundation and Volunteer Services, Saint Agnes Medical Center; Dr. Jody Hironaka-Juteau, Dean, College of Health and Human Services, California State University, Fresno; Gena Lew Gong, President, Central California Asian Pacific Women
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmarjaree mason centerwomen
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARJAREE MASON CENTER
Margot on 'Millionaire'
Domestic violence down in Fresno, but troubling new trend is emerging
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
Celebrating strong women while drawing attention to domestic violence
More marjaree mason center
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News