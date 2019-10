(left to right)

Top row: Kaur, Nicolson, Mike and Matt DeFendis

Middle row: Bumatay, Lynn Gray, Catania and Sodhi-Layne

Front row: Hayden-Pugh, Casares, Orth and Callahan

Featured keynote speaker: Rosie Hildalgo, a public interest attorney and national policy advocate

2019 Top Ten Professional Women:

2019 Leading Business:

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It could be your neighbor or it could be you. Domestic Violence does not discriminate. Support Marjaree Mason Center by attending the 36th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Fresno Convention Center. Marjaree Mason Center is Fresno County's only dedicated provider of domestic violence shelter and support services, including education for victims and youth. ABC30 anchor Graciela Moreno will emcee.The 36th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards honors outstanding individuals in our community while also raising awareness of domestic violence. This event pays tribute to ten women who have excelled professionally, served as role models and given back to their communities. One business is also honored as the Leading Business of the Year for its support of women and women's issues.This year's featured keynote speaker is Rosie Hildalgo, a public interest attorney and national policy advocate who has worked in the movement to end domestic violence for more than 25 years. Hildalgo is the Senior Director of Public Policy for Casa de Esperanza: National Latin Network for Healthy Families and Communities., Principal, Fresno Adult School, Fresno Unified School District, President and CEO, United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties, Board President, Central California Women's Conference, Deputy Superintendent of Educational Services, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, President and CEO, Fresno Metro Black Chamber, Fresno Metro Black Chamber Foundation, Senior Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Transformation Officer, Valley Children's Healthcare, Community Organizer, Jakara Movement, Founder and CEO, Swan Consulting, Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters, Vice President and Branch Manager, California Bank and Trust, Matt DeFendis and Mike DeFendis, PrincipalsTickets to the luncheon can be purchased online