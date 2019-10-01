Community & Events

36th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It could be your neighbor or it could be you. Domestic Violence does not discriminate. Support Marjaree Mason Center by attending the 36th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Fresno Convention Center. Marjaree Mason Center is Fresno County's only dedicated provider of domestic violence shelter and support services, including education for victims and youth. ABC30 anchor Graciela Moreno will emcee.

(left to right)
Top row: Kaur, Nicolson, Mike and Matt DeFendis
Middle row: Bumatay, Lynn Gray, Catania and Sodhi-Layne
Front row: Hayden-Pugh, Casares, Orth and Callahan



The 36th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards honors outstanding individuals in our community while also raising awareness of domestic violence. This event pays tribute to ten women who have excelled professionally, served as role models and given back to their communities. One business is also honored as the Leading Business of the Year for its support of women and women's issues.

Featured keynote speaker: Rosie Hildalgo, a public interest attorney and national policy advocate



This year's featured keynote speaker is Rosie Hildalgo, a public interest attorney and national policy advocate who has worked in the movement to end domestic violence for more than 25 years. Hildalgo is the Senior Director of Public Policy for Casa de Esperanza: National Latin Network for Healthy Families and Communities.

2019 Top Ten Professional Women:
Raine Bumatay, Principal, Fresno Adult School, Fresno Unified School District

Lindsay Callahan, President and CEO, United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties

Nené Casares, Board President, Central California Women's Conference

Kathryn Catania, Ed.D., Deputy Superintendent of Educational Services, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools

Tara Lynn Gray, President and CEO, Fresno Metro Black Chamber, Fresno Metro Black Chamber Foundation

Beverly Hayden-Pugh, Senior Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Transformation Officer, Valley Children's Healthcare

Kamaljit Kaur, Community Organizer, Jakara Movement

Amanda Nicholson, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Founder and CEO, Swan Consulting

Brandi Orth, Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters

Raj Sodhi-Layne, Vice President and Branch Manager, California Bank and Trust

2019 Leading Business:
DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance Brokers, LLC, Matt DeFendis and Mike DeFendis, Principals

Tickets to the luncheon can be purchased online.
