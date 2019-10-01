The 36th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards honors outstanding individuals in our community while also raising awareness of domestic violence. This event pays tribute to ten women who have excelled professionally, served as role models and given back to their communities. One business is also honored as the Leading Business of the Year for its support of women and women's issues.
This year's featured keynote speaker is Rosie Hildalgo, a public interest attorney and national policy advocate who has worked in the movement to end domestic violence for more than 25 years. Hildalgo is the Senior Director of Public Policy for Casa de Esperanza: National Latin Network for Healthy Families and Communities.
2019 Top Ten Professional Women:
Raine Bumatay, Principal, Fresno Adult School, Fresno Unified School District
Lindsay Callahan, President and CEO, United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties
Nené Casares, Board President, Central California Women's Conference
Kathryn Catania, Ed.D., Deputy Superintendent of Educational Services, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools
Tara Lynn Gray, President and CEO, Fresno Metro Black Chamber, Fresno Metro Black Chamber Foundation
Beverly Hayden-Pugh, Senior Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Transformation Officer, Valley Children's Healthcare
Kamaljit Kaur, Community Organizer, Jakara Movement
Amanda Nicholson, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Founder and CEO, Swan Consulting
Brandi Orth, Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters
Raj Sodhi-Layne, Vice President and Branch Manager, California Bank and Trust
2019 Leading Business:
DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance Brokers, LLC, Matt DeFendis and Mike DeFendis, Principals
Tickets to the luncheon can be purchased online.