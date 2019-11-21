Share the joy of the holidays with a child in need!
The Fresno County Marine Corps League and ABC30 are teaming up for the Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend: Friday, December 6 - Sunday, December 8.
Volunteers will be accepting new, unwrapped toys, cash, or checks at the River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno near the roundabout 24 hours a day starting Friday at 5:00 am through Sunday at 5:00 pm.
Fresno County Toys for Tots has a goal of collecting 50,000 toys for children in need before Christmas.
You can also donate online!
For more information email the Marine Corps League.
