Toys for Tots receives large last minute donation, thousands of presents bought for Fresno kids

Toys For Tots received a large last minute donation allowing organizers to buy thousands of more presents for Fresno's children.Those gifts were handed out this afternoon at Granite Park in Central Fresno from one to four.Dozens of volunteers assisted with handing out the presents to families waiting to accept them."Friday we thought we weren't going to be able to do this and here we are today with everything. Get these kids some toys so this is awesome," said Jessica Montano.Organizers say Central Valley native and former professional baseball player *Terrance Frazier* donated a large venue to safely store the gifts overnight before today's giveaway.