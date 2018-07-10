Tree Fresno breathing new life into an empty lot in Southwest Fresno

Tree Fresno along with a group of volunteers is hoping to turn a dusty plot of land into a new lush green community space.The process involves a few steps-- first is making sure that the ground is level. Then you take the tree out of the pot. You score it, put in the ground, cover it with dirt and repeat-- 452 Times.Thanks to grant funded by the High Speed Rail Authority, the non-profit is able to accomplish this feat. They will be planting Ginkgo Biloba, Scarlet Oak, and other trees on the 24 acre space along Annadale Avenue, next to West Fresno Middle School.CEO of Tree Fresno Lee Ayres said, "They are going to help with the air quality, these are large trees so that overtime they can absorb up to three tons of carbon."Ayres said the project will have a lasting impact on the community. In the future the location might serve as the new site for a school. It will also provide tons of shade, a new gathering space and will encourage more people to go outside."When I come out and check this place early in the morning, like six in the morning on a Saturday, there are people out here working out."Eryn Roberts, who recently moved to Fresno, saw this as the perfect opportunity to give back to her community."It is definitely hot out here but it is really good enjoying getting to plant trees and seeing this new area, I've never been on this side of Fresno before."The non-profit will be planting trees from 8:00 a.m. to noon until the 12th, and they said the need all the help they can get.