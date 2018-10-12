Tulare hospital employees run through patient scenarios ahead of Monday reopening

A ribbon cutting will take place at Tulare Regional Medical Center on Monday morning, to celebrate the reopening of the hospital, which has been closed for nearly a year.On Friday, some Tulare Regional Medical Center employees played the role of patients, part of Adventist Health's scenario-based training.They're making sure there won't be any delays in real patient care."Testing the clinical equipment, the IT stuff, computers, phones, fax machines," said ER R.N. Manager Kasey Castro. "Making sure the processes are in place, we're calling who we need to call, and making sure doctor's orders are going through and making sure all the processes are in place for Monday."It's been nearly a year since the hospital shut its doors, and earlier this week, the state auditor released a report detailing what they believe led to the hospital's closure.A couple of highlights include the high cost of HCCA's services-they're the former managing company still under criminal investigation by the Tulare County District Attorney's Office.The auditor says another contributing factor was the previous hospital board's decision to replace the medical executive committee, which caused many physicians to leave.The audit also expresses doubts about the ability to reopen the hospital in October, but Adventist Health Vice President of Business Development Randy Dodd believes they overstepped their bounds in that judgment, saying the hospital's license is active again and they're ready to provide high-quality patient care.Those living in the hospital district will vote on the Adventist lease-agreement next month."Certainly we all had concerns about the quantity and the amount of work that needed to be done here at the hospital to be ready, but we have answered all of those issues as we have worked through this process," Dodd said."Everything is ready to go, and we are ready to accept any patient with any of their needs that they have," Castro said.Adventist has hired 260 employees ahead of the reopening, and more will come on board in the coming months.To see the full state audit, click here: