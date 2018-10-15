Tulare Regional Medical Center reopens today

Tulare Regional Medical Center is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. today.
The opening comes after the Tulare Local Healthcare District and Adventist Health agreed to new lease terms last month.
Tulare Regional closed last October, following a long dispute between the hospital's board and its former managing company, Healthcare Conglomerate Associates.
Adventist Health's investment includes a $10 million loan and a $2.3 million annual lease.
The system has also spent more than $200,000 on hospital improvements.
Tulare
