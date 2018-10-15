NOW OPEN

Tulare Regional Medical Center reopens today

EMBED </>More Videos

Tulare Regional Medical reopens today

Tulare Regional Medical Center is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. today.

The opening comes after the Tulare Local Healthcare District and Adventist Health agreed to new lease terms last month.

Tulare Regional closed last October, following a long dispute between the hospital's board and its former managing company, Healthcare Conglomerate Associates.

Adventist Health's investment includes a $10 million loan and a $2.3 million annual lease.

The system has also spent more than $200,000 on hospital improvements.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshospitalgeneral hospitalTulare
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hundreds pack Paul Paul Theatre to hear motivational speaker Nic Vujicic
Valley Focus: SEFCEDA Will Honor Local Trailblazers in Southeast Fresno
Valley Focus: Pink Tea Party Honors Cancer Survivors and Families
Valley Focus: What's New at The Civil War Revisited
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Parlier police investigating shooting that sent a man to the hospital
17-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Woodville
Two Madera men rescue puppies left in apartment complex trash bin
Facebook 'unsend' button reportedly on the way
SC cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Video shows teacher, nurse dragging special needs boy
Highway 63 closed for several hours after car hits pedestrian
Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom
Show More
REPORT: Skydiver dead after accident in Lodi
Merced police officer involved in car crash
SoCal Edison could shut down power amid tonight's wildfire danger
405 Fwy crash in North Hills injures 40 people, shuts down lanes
Road projects could be delayed, canceled if gas tax repealed, Caltrans says
More News