Tulare Regional Medical Center reopens today

Tulare Regional Medical Center is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. today.The opening comes after the Tulare Local Healthcare District and Adventist Health agreed to new lease terms last month.Tulare Regional closed last October, following a long dispute between the hospital's board and its former managing company, Healthcare Conglomerate Associates.Adventist Health's investment includes a $10 million loan and a $2.3 million annual lease.The system has also spent more than $200,000 on hospital improvements.