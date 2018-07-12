Two valley families receive keys to new homes

Two Valley families received the keys to their brand new homes Thursday in the Fresno County community of Riverdale.With assistance from organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Self Help they are now first-time homeowners.Today is particularly special for the Spencer family, whose son has cerebral palsy."Where we were at the boys were all in one room, so two of the boys will be in the other room," says Dale Spencer, the father of the boys. He also says their new house has, "A nice backyard for the boys to play in and more open space. It is going to be a better situation for us."Matthew Grundy, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity says the family now has "A home that he can function in, he can enjoy with universal design, and easy accessibility to make his life and quality of living much better."These are the first habitat for humanity homes in Riverdale, and the non-profit's goal is to build even more homes in the Valley's rural communities.