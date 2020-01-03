blood drive

Urgent Blood Drive held at Clovis, Fresno hospitals on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community Medical Centers is asking for your help by giving the gift of life.

The organization is holding an Urgent Blood Drive at Community Regional Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center on Friday.

Those who would like to donate blood can attend the drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To donate at Community Regional Medical Center, go to the corner of East Kashian Lane and Wayte Street, and to give blood at Clovis Community Medical Center, go to the H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at 671 Medical Center Drive.
