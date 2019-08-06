Valley Children's, ABC30 team up for Futures Worth Fighting for Telethon to raise money for patients

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Naomi Sauceda doesn't take moments with her son for granted.
"He was born so early we weren't sure if he was going to make it," she said.
Being able to hold her son Roman means the world to her. He's tiny, but is much bigger than when he first got to the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit at Valley Children's Hospital.
RELATED: Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon benefiting Valley Children's Hospital
Roman is a preemie born at 24 weeks.
"He was on a ventilator, so it was hard to see, to have your baby there and not to be able to hold him, that is just something that I wish no mom ever has to go through," Naomi said.
He's been at Valley Children's for roughly three months, each day growing stronger, each day growing healthier.
Naomi is grateful for the medical staff for getting her through one of the toughest times in her life.
"They do nothing short of miracles, it is definitely gods work, and he is working through them. they save babies that people otherwise say aren't going to make it," she said.
Naomi and Roman are just one of the countless stories that start at the NICU.
Doctor Mario Rojas says they see many newborns come through their unit.
Some staying weeks others several months.
"We know the value of the life of a baby, and we put all of our efforts with the team, this is not an individual effort, it is a team effort, to try to help these babies survive," said Dr. Mario Rojas.
Care comes at a price, which is why Valley Children's Hospital and ABC30 are partnering together for the Futures Worth Fighting for Telethon.
"Last year we saw over 350,000 children throughout our healthcare system," said Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation president, Rob Saroyan.
The goal is to raise as many funds as they can to help children and babies like Roman.
Recently he hit a big milestone, skin-to-skin care with his mom.
"When they said it was the day that was just the best feeling that you could ever feel, just emotion overload," Naomi said.
And that's what Valley Children's wants for everyone who comes through their doors, and you can help achieve that during this Thursday's telethon.
Click here for more information on the Futures Worth Fighting for Telethon.
Valley Children's, ABC30 team up for Futures Worth Fighting for Telethon to raise money for patients
FUTURES WORTH FIGHTING FOR TELETHON
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News