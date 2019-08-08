Valley Children's helps teen battle Sturge-Weber Syndrome

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Imagine having a child who has seizures on a weekly basis!And medication is not controlling them!The NeuroScience team at Valley Children's Hospital found a solution.Sariah Moreno is eager to show off her fruit and vegetable garden.Outdoor time wasn't always possible for this 14-year-old; she spent most of her life living with seizures."I didn't like having them, every time I feel them, I panicked," said Moreno.Sariah was born with Sturge-Weber Syndrome."Her seizures were like having a baby 24/7," said Sariah's mother, Barbi."She would have a seizure one a day, sometimes two or three a day and they would just drag her down," said Sariah's father, Albert.and she would be out for the whole week