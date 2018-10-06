VALLEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL

Valley Children's Hospital residents celebrate life at NICU picnic

EMBED </>More Videos

NICU graduation picnic at Valley Children's Hospital.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Those that were once the tiniest residents at Valley Children's Hospital are celebrating life today.

More than 200 children enjoyed the festivities at the 39th annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) picnic.

The graduates represent those born at 23 weeks gestation to children who had serious complications at birth who have grown into happy healthy kids and adults.

Organizers say some families spend up to 3-4 months in the NICU unit so a special bond is formed.
"Our parents are not visitors in our unit they are part of our medical team taking care of their child so they come back and get to come back and be part of our team as we get to celebrate why we're here today," said Stacie Venkatesan, neonatal services director.

In addition to graduation festivities, resources and programs like developmental services were on hand providing information for families who may not live in the area.

Valley Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Madera is the region's only NICU certified by the state of California as a Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the highest level possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsValley childrens hospitalbabiesFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALLEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL
Doc Talk: Concussions
Doc Talk: Febrile seizures
22nd Harvest Ball raises funds for Valley Children's Hospital
Baby critically injured in crash that killed her parents
More Valley childrens hospital
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Young farmers auction off animals at Big Fresno Fair
Policy for youth safety is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Two local high schools put rivalry aside for a good cause
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Young farmers auction off animals at Big Fresno Fair
Policy for youth safety is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Teen in custody after threatening to shoot middle school student
Shots fired outside of Central Fresno market
Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice amid protests
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Underprivileged Fresno kids get school clothes shopping spree
Show More
Current Supreme Court justices: See who now sits on the highest court
VIDEO: Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
North Carolina man dies after being bitten by fire ants
The Latest: Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
More News