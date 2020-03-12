Coronavirus: List of Valley events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

The outbreak has disrupted businesses and events worldwide, and now Valley leaders have begun canceling high-interest events in the community to stop the coronavirus from spreading.
Here's a list of events canceled or postponed from across the Valley:
March 12, 2020
JoJo Siwa concert
Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and pop singer JoJo Siwa has postponed her concert at the Save Mart Center to June 13.
Marjaree's Birthday Soirée
The annual fundraising event that celebrates the life of Marjaree Mason scheduled for Friday, March 27 is canceled.
Lynyrd Skynyrd concert
The classic rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, will reschedule its March 13 concert at the Save Mart Center. The group will be back in Fresno on August 14.
Anyone who bought tickets can request a refund at their original point of purchase.
FIRST Robotics Central Valley Tournament
Officials postponed the three-day event that showcases robots built and operated by high school teams in the Valley and across the state. Dates for a new tournament have not been released.
Brantley Gilbert concert
Country singer and songwriter Brantley Gilbert's concert, which was to be held on March 27 at the Save Mart Center, has been postponed. Ticket-holders can request a refund at the original point of purchase, or use their tickets to attend the concert on the rescheduled date.
Weekend events in Visalia
The City of Visalia said the Riverway Sports Park Softball Complex Grand Opening, and Pillars of Fame events scheduled for Saturday, March 14, have been postponed. The St. Patrick's Day Parade and Irish Fest, also planned for the same weekend, have been canceled by their organizers.
Miss Winkles Dinner and Fashion Show Fundraiser
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center has canceled ther Dinner and Fashion Show Fundraiser scheduled for March 14.
Run with the Heroes 5k and Family Walk
The annual run held by Valley Children's Hospital to benefit kids has been postponed to October.
Fresno Philharmonic concerts
The Fresno Philharmonic has canceled its Proxima: Music for the Next Century chamber music concert scheduled for the night of March 12, Thursday, and is trying to reschedule its performance with Pink Martini originally scheduled for March 21 at the Saroyan.
Fresno Polar Plunge
The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 14, in support of Special Olympics athletes, has now been canceled.
Car Seat Check Up
This free car seat checkup event, scheduled to be held at Roosevelt High School on March 28, has been canceled.
The Roadshow Tour 2020
This show, which was slated to feature award-winning artistes on March 17 at the Saroyan, has been canceled.
Hippity Hoppity Spring Event 2020
Fresno EOC has postponed its Hippity Hoppity Spring Event, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21.
Visalia Water Lantern Festival
The Water Lantern Festival, attended by thousands of people every year, is being rescheduled to a date that will be decided later.
The Fresno Donut Run
The 5K run that was to be held at Woodward Park on Sunday, March 22, has been canceled. It will now only be a Virtual Run and no physical event will be taking place.
Bowl for Kids' Sake
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California has postponed its Bowl for Kids' Sake events, which were scheduled to be held on March 14, March 22 and March 28.
March 11, 2020
Central Valley Honor Flight
The Honor Flight Network has said that all Honor Flights have been grounded until April 30, 2020, due to concerns over COVID-19.
FresYES Fest
Downtown Fresno's biggest event of the year brought an estimated $1 million to the local economy and was expected to draw a crowd of 17,000. Organizers have canceled the festival and will try to hold it in October.
Peach Blossom Festival
The festival draws thousands of students from dozens of schools each spring to the university. It is the first time in 62 years the event will not take place.
