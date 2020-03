Coronavirus: List of Valley events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

March 12, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Months after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected, three cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Central Valley.The outbreak has disrupted businesses and events worldwide, and now Valley leaders have begun canceling high-interest events in the community to stop the coronavirus from spreading.Here's a list of events canceled or postponed from across the Valley:Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and pop singer JoJo Siwa hasher concert at the Save Mart Center to June 13.The annual fundraising event that celebrates the life of Marjaree Mason scheduled for Friday, March 27 isThe classic rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, willits March 13 concert at the Save Mart Center. The group will be back in Fresno on August 14.Anyone who bought tickets can request a refund at their original point of purchase.Officialsthe three-day event that showcases robots built and operated by high school teams in the Valley and across the state. Dates for a new tournament have not been released.Country singer and songwriter Brantley Gilbert's concert, which was to be held on March 27 at the Save Mart Center, has been. Ticket-holders can request a refund at the original point of purchase, or use their tickets to attend the concert on the rescheduled date.The City of Visalia said the Riverway Sports Park Softball Complex Grand Opening, and Pillars of Fame events scheduled for Saturday, March 14, have been. The St. Patrick's Day Parade and Irish Fest, also planned for the same weekend, have beenby their organizers.Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center hasther Dinner and Fashion Show Fundraiser scheduled for March 14.The annual run held by Valley Children's Hospital to benefit kids has beento October.The Fresno Philharmonic hasits Proxima: Music for the Next Century chamber music concert scheduled for the night of March 12, Thursday, and is trying toits performance with Pink Martini originally scheduled for March 21 at the Saroyan.The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 14, in support of Special Olympics athletes, has now beenThis free car seat checkup event, scheduled to be held at Roosevelt High School on March 28, has beenThis show, which was slated to feature award-winning artistes on March 17 at the Saroyan, has beenFresno EOC hasits Hippity Hoppity Spring Event, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21.The Water Lantern Festival, attended by thousands of people every year, is beingto a date that will be decided later.The 5K run that was to be held at Woodward Park on Sunday, March 22, has been. It will now only be a Virtual Run and no physical event will be taking place.Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California hasits Bowl for Kids' Sake events, which were scheduled to be held on March 14, March 22 and March 28.The Honor Flight Network has said that all Honor Flights have beenuntil April 30, 2020, due to concerns over COVID-19.Downtown Fresno's biggest event of the year brought an estimated $1 million to the local economy and was expected to draw a crowd of 17,000. Organizers havethe festival and will try to hold it in October.The festival draws thousands of students from dozens of schools each spring to the university. It is the first time in 62 years the event