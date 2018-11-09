Valley Focus: Central Valley Blue Star Moms Collecting Items For Deployed Members of the Military

Socks, beef jerky, candy. We take some of these things for granted but for members of the military away from home, these are items to treasure.Members of the Central Valley Blue Star Moms are making it their mission to collect goodies in their Remember The Troops Drive.Chris Hofmann is the President of the local organization and Monica Van Natta is Vice President.They sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim to discuss the mission of the local chapter.There are 30 active members and 6,000 members in 200 chapters across the country. Blue Star Moms lean on each other for support as their sons and daughters serve or are veterans of the United States armed forces.The group hopes to send out 400 boxes to deployed service members. If you want to donate to their package drive contactCentral Valley Blue Star Momsor (559) 481-8276.