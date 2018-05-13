VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus: Classic Car Show Benefits CASA

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out some amazing rides!

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Check out some amazing rides!

CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties will be holding its first Classic Car Show in June. CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates helps foster youth who are going through the court system. Meghan Scott and Alex Newcomb of CASA sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim to discuss the CASA mission and the car show.

Here are some excerpts:

Margot: Meghan, let's start with the mission of CASA.


Meghan: Court Appointed Special Advocate, yes. Our mission is recruit and train and support volunteers who advocate for children in foster care. We currently have about 146 volunteers serving approximately

216 children in foster care. The judges have seen what we are working and that they want more. They want it. They've pushed us to achieve the goal of serving 450 kids on a daily basis.

Margot: And there is such a demand, unfortunately, for advocates for these children to give them support and lend them a voice in their court proceedings.

Feeling that need is a challenge. There's a waiting list off it.
Meghan: There is a waiting list. We do have a list at the office of children that are waiting for an advocate. So we are pushing to recruit some more volunteers so that all those kids can have the possibility of a healthy and successful future.

Margot: And, Alex, a lot of this obviously takes funding and support to keep CASA going and this amazing program in our community, so tell us about this first-annual classic car show.

Alex: So, this is gonna take place on Saturday, June 2nd, and it's gonna be at Sierra Bicentennial Park in Clovis, which is on Sunnyside just south of Herndon.

We're expecting about 200 classic cars and kind of miscellaneous vehicles to show up to this. Registration can be done beforehand through CASA. It is a $25 tax-deductible donation, and registration during the event is gonna be a $30 donation to CASA.

Margot: That is quite a response already. 200 cars already?

Alex: That's what we're expecting.


CASA CLASSIC CAR SHOW

SATURDAY, JUNE 2
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sierra Bicentennial Park
84 N Sunnyside Ave, Clovis, CA 93611

CASA FRESNO MADERA
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvalley focus
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Warnors Theater Celebrates 90 Years
Valley Focus: Hecho En Fresno Celebrates Mexican-American Culture
Valley Focus: Denise Brown Coming to Fresno's Top Ten Professional Women & Leading Business Awards
Valley Focus: Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival Brings More Than 50 Films To Area
Valley Focus: Crab Feed Fundraiser Raises Money and Hope
More valley focus
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News