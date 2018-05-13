Valley Focus: Classic Car Show Benefits CASA

Check out some amazing rides!CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties will be holding its first Classic Car Show in June. CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates helps foster youth who are going through the court system. Meghan Scott and Alex Newcomb of CASA sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim to discuss the CASA mission and the car show.Here are some excerpts:We're expecting about 200 classic cars and kind of miscellaneous vehicles to show up to this. Registration can be done beforehand through CASA. It is a $25 tax-deductible donation, and registration during the event is gonna be a $30 donation to CASA.SATURDAY, JUNE 28 a.m. to 2 p.m.Sierra Bicentennial Park84 N Sunnyside Ave, Clovis, CA 93611