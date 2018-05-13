Valley Focus: Classic Car Show Benefits CASA

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Check out some amazing rides!
CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties will be holding its first Classic Car Show in June. CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates helps foster youth who are going through the court system. Meghan Scott and Alex Newcomb of CASA sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim to discuss the CASA mission and the car show.
Here are some excerpts:
Margot: Meghan, let's start with the mission of CASA.
Meghan: Court Appointed Special Advocate, yes. Our mission is recruit and train and support volunteers who advocate for children in foster care. We currently have about 146 volunteers serving approximately
216 children in foster care. The judges have seen what we are working and that they want more. They want it. They've pushed us to achieve the goal of serving 450 kids on a daily basis.
Margot: And there is such a demand, unfortunately, for advocates for these children to give them support and lend them a voice in their court proceedings.
Feeling that need is a challenge. There's a waiting list off it.
Meghan: There is a waiting list. We do have a list at the office of children that are waiting for an advocate. So we are pushing to recruit some more volunteers so that all those kids can have the possibility of a healthy and successful future.
Margot: And, Alex, a lot of this obviously takes funding and support to keep CASA going and this amazing program in our community, so tell us about this first-annual classic car show.
Alex: So, this is gonna take place on Saturday, June 2nd, and it's gonna be at Sierra Bicentennial Park in Clovis, which is on Sunnyside just south of Herndon.
We're expecting about 200 classic cars and kind of miscellaneous vehicles to show up to this. Registration can be done beforehand through CASA. It is a $25 tax-deductible donation, and registration during the event is gonna be a $30 donation to CASA.
Margot: That is quite a response already. 200 cars already?
Alex: That's what we're expecting.
CASA CLASSIC CAR SHOW
SATURDAY, JUNE 2
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sierra Bicentennial Park
84 N Sunnyside Ave, Clovis, CA 93611
CASA FRESNO MADERA