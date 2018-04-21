Valley Focus: Dia de Las Madres-Mother's Day Celebration

Take your mom or abuelita to Downtown Fresno for Mother's Day. Arte Americas is hosting its annual Dia de las Madres or Mother's Day Celebration and Champagne Brunch on Sunday, May 13th, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Arte Americas is a cultural center that celebrates the arts in Mexico, Latin America, the Southwest, and California.Activities at the Mother's Day Celebration include Mexican food, mariachi music and champagne in a cultural setting.Arte Americas board member Lisa Casarez and Associate Director Katty Jazmin Vonberg were guests on Valley Focus recently.They joined host Margot Kim to share what the event is all about and the work was done at Arte Americas.Get ticket information by calling (559) 266-2623 or