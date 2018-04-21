MOTHERS DAY

Valley Focus: Dia de Las Madres-Mother's Day Celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

Arte Americas is hosting its annual Dia de las Madres or Mother's Day Celebration and Champagne Brunch.

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Take your mom or abuelita to Downtown Fresno for Mother's Day. Arte Americas is hosting its annual Dia de las Madres or Mother's Day Celebration and Champagne Brunch on Sunday, May 13th, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Arte Americas is a cultural center that celebrates the arts in Mexico, Latin America, the Southwest, and California.

Activities at the Mother's Day Celebration include Mexican food, mariachi music and champagne in a cultural setting.

Arte Americas board member Lisa Casarez and Associate Director Katty Jazmin Vonberg were guests on Valley Focus recently.

They joined host Margot Kim to share what the event is all about and the work was done at Arte Americas.

Get ticket information by calling (559) 266-2623 or online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmother's dayarte américas
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOTHERS DAY
Action News wishes you a happy Mother's Day
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Teen whose mom died saving her on Mother's Day speaks out
Pinot's Palettes in Fresno has a couple of ways you can celebrate your mom for Mother's Day
More mothers day
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News