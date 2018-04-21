VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus: Find Your Next Furry Friend at Super Adoption

Valley Animal Center is getting ready for its annual Super Adoption.

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An animal companion can bring comfort and fun to your life. Valley Animal Center is getting ready for its annual Super Adoption. More than a dozen animal shelters will bring their cats and dogs to Valley Animal Center for a one-day animal adoption event on May 12, 2018.

Valley Animal Center's Community Relations Coordinator, Devon Prendergast says 120 animals were adopted at last year's event. She hopes 140 animals will find new homes this year. She sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim to talk about what people can expect at Super Adoption.

She brought her little companion Pepper with her who was more than happy to cuddle with Margot during the interview.


Super Adoption will be held at Valley Animal Center located at 3934 N. Hayston in Central Fresno.

Action News reporter Brianna Ruffalo will emcee. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 2:00 p.m. Admission is free. In addition to adorable adoptables, you can enjoy food, vendors and enter to win raffle prizes. You can also bring your own furry friends with you. Learn more about Valley Animal Center.
