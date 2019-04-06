Valley Focus: Hands Across The Valley Awards Highlights Local Volunteers

From teens to seniors, volunteers can change lives and our community.
Volunteers are getting their due recognition at the 51st Hands Across The Valley Awards.
Hands On Central California is hosting the event focusing on honoring local volunteers. All volunteers were nominated by someone in the community.
The awards luncheon is Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Elba Scherer, RSVP Volunteer Program Director and Sonia Martinez, Ameri Corps VIP Fellow with Hands on Central California joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison on April 4, 2019 to discuss the event and the need to match volunteers with organizations in need.
Hands Across The Valley Awards
Wednesday, April 24
11:30 AM at Pardini's
https://www.handsoncentralcal.org/
