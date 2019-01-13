Valley Focus: Honoring the Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The City of Fresno's MLK Unity Committee is hosting several local events to pay tribute to the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.((HI, THIS IS SEGMENT TWO OF VALLEY FOCUS WHICH AIRS SUNDAY AT 10:3OAM, VIDEO WILL BE IN HOUSE TOMORROW, PLEASE POST, THANK YOU))You can participate in a special march and commemoration program Monday, January 21st in Downtown Fresno. Dr. Sudarshan Kapooris one of the founders of the Committee. He sat down with Valley Focus host Liz Harrison to talk about events and the legacy of Dr. King.Check out the video for more details. This link has a list of local MLK Celebrations.