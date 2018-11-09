Valley Focus: Marines Gearing Up For Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend

The Fresno Marine Corps League needs your help to collect 50,000 toys before Christmas. The Annual Fresno County Toys for Tots campaign is underway.Toys for Tots Coordinator, Jessica Montano says this year will be particularly difficult following the recent closures of the Fresno and Clovis Toys R Us stores.The annual Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend is the biggest toy collection drive of the year for Fresno County Toys for Tots. This year it will take place from Friday, December 7-Sunday, December 9th.Marines and volunteers will be at the River Park Shopping Center collecting toys and cash donations. If you can help contact the Fresno County Toys for Tots organization at (833) 484-8373 more information on the websiteMontano recently sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim to discuss this year's campaign.