More than 40 films are coming to central Fresno.
Fresno Reel Pride is one of the oldest and largest LGBTQ film festivals in the United States. You can watch movies at the historic Tower Theatre and other venues across Fresno's Tower District September 18-22.
Fresno Reel Pride Communications Director Augie Blancas joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios on September 5, 2019.
Get a preview of what to expect! https://www.reelpride.com/
Valley Focus: Movies For Everyone at Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival
