valley focus

Valley Focus: Movies For Everyone at Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival

By Aurora Diaz
More than 40 films are coming to central Fresno.
Fresno Reel Pride is one of the oldest and largest LGBTQ film festivals in the United States. You can watch movies at the historic Tower Theatre and other venues across Fresno's Tower District September 18-22.

Fresno Reel Pride Communications Director Augie Blancas joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios on September 5, 2019.
Get a preview of what to expect! https://www.reelpride.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslgbtqvalley focuseventsfilm festivalcommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: What to Expect at 30th Civil War Revisited
Valley Focus: Honoring Women While Helping Survivors of Abuse
Valley Focus: 'Luau of Love' benefits foster children
Valley Focus: $15 Dental Work Putting Smiles on Faces
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare County sheriff's sergeant arrested for domestic violence
Woman says suspect shot at her home while attempting to attack wife
Kingsburg toddler surprises organ donor to celebrate successful transplant
Man arrested for kidnapping, other attempted abductions in northeast Fresno
Family remembers Visalia murder victim, suspect arrested
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Man accused of killing Tulare Co. dairy farmer appears in court
Show More
Arizona woman dies after falling more than 500 feet while climbing Half Dome
Fight breaks out after Clovis East and Sanger High football game
Visalia father arrested, charged after toddler is fatally shot in head
Fresno State's Victor E. Bulldog out 4-6 weeks after sustaining injury
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
More TOP STORIES News