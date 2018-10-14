VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus: Pink Tea Party Honors Cancer Survivors and Families

Aurora Diaz
The South Valley is having a big party! The 7th Annual Pink Tea Party will be held at the Visalia Convention Center on October 21, 2018.

This event honors those whose lives have been touched by any type of cancer. With a A Moment in Morocco theme, the party will have a Middle Eastern flair.

T Karen Mills is the keynote speaker. She is a cancer survivor and comedian who will share her journey and how she was able to find humor in any situation. Dru Quesnoy, the Director of Marketing of Kaweah Delta Health Care District, sat down with Valley Focus

Host Margot Kim to talk about the mission and the fun behind the Pink Tea Party. A Walk of Hope lantern ceremony will be held where guests will have the chance to purchase a lantern in honor or memory of a loved one.

Proceeds will go toward Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation's Lost Girls Fun. The fund provides mammograms and cancer care garments to women who are uninsured or underinsured and cannot afford them.

Learn more about the event by clicking here.
