Valley Focus: Power of the Purse Promises Mimosas and Men Modeling Handbags

Hey ladies! Imagine starting your morning with mimosas and men showing you designer handbags! Get your bestie ready for Power of the Purse! This fundraiser for United Way of Tulare County promises a fun morning of philanthropy.Kris Bruce and Kendra Carson are board members with United Way and involved with the Women United Affinity Group. They were guests on Valley Focus with host Margot Kim. Here are some excerpts of the interview (aired Sunday, May 13, 2018)Power of the Purse is Friday, June 8, 2018, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Visalia Convention Center. Call (559) 685-1766 for ticket information or go