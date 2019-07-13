Valley Focus: Save Lives and Get Ice Cream at Pint for Pint Blood Drive

One hour of your time can save three lives.The 32nd Annual Pint for Pint Blood Drive is August 2nd-3rd. Donors who give blood will receive a coupon for a free pint of Baskin Robbin's ice cream.While the Central California Blood Center needs blood donations year-round, giving during summer months drops off. That's why it needs as much support as possible.Tatiana Partain, Donor Engagement Supervisor with Central California Blood Center said, " It is the largest two-day drive here in the North Valley, and wewant to see it grow. We'd like to see over 2,000 people come out to kick off the weekend to really help fill the shelves, get the needs met for the community, and get usrolling into the latter half of summer and the beginning parts of fall with nice full shelves." One pint of blood can save up to three lives.Partain joined Action News anchor Liz Harrison on the set of ABC30's Valley Focus show on July 11, 2019.August 2-34343 West Herndon Ave Fresno1010 E. Perrin Ave Fresno1196 East Shaw Ave, Suite 102 Fresno2245 W. Caldwell Ave VisaliaSierra Vista Mall Clovis(559) 389-LIFE