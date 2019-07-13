valley focus

Valley Focus: Save Lives and Get Ice Cream at Pint for Pint Blood Drive

By Aurora Diaz
One hour of your time can save three lives.

The 32nd Annual Pint for Pint Blood Drive is August 2nd-3rd. Donors who give blood will receive a coupon for a free pint of Baskin Robbin's ice cream.

While the Central California Blood Center needs blood donations year-round, giving during summer months drops off. That's why it needs as much support as possible.

Tatiana Partain, Donor Engagement Supervisor with Central California Blood Center said, " It is the largest two-day drive here in the North Valley, and we

want to see it grow. We'd like to see over 2,000 people come out to kick off the weekend to really help fill the shelves, get the needs met for the community, and get us

rolling into the latter half of summer and the beginning parts of fall with nice full shelves." One pint of blood can save up to three lives.

Partain joined Action News anchor Liz Harrison on the set of ABC30's Valley Focus show on July 11, 2019.

Pint for Pint Blood Drive

August 2-3

Central California Blood Center Locations

4343 West Herndon Ave Fresno

1010 E. Perrin Ave Fresno

1196 East Shaw Ave, Suite 102 Fresno

2245 W. Caldwell Ave Visalia

Additional Donor Site

Sierra Vista Mall Clovis

https://www.donateblood.org/

(559) 389-LIFE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsblood donationsvalley focus
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Disney Toy Delivery Brings Smiles To Sick and Injured Kids in the Valley
Valley Focus: Summit Aims to Boost Financial Opportunities in the Valley
Valley Focus: Fowler Clinic Accepting New Patients
Valley Focus: Why Country Singer Louise Mandrell Is In Fresno This Summer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News