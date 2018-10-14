VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus: SEFCEDA Will Honor Local Trailblazers in Southeast Fresno

Aurora Diaz
Local trailblazers will be honored for their contributions to the Southeast Fresno area.

SEFCEDA or Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association is holding its annual Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon Wednesday, November 8, 2018, at 11:30 a.m.

The luncheon at the Fresno Fairgrounds will honor individuals who are giving their time and energy to area causes. SEFCEDA is a local non-profit organization with a mission of promoting economic prosperity for all Southeast Fresno residents by creating and expanding opportunities. Some of the key areas of work are in employment, education, housing and recreation.
CEO Jose Leon Barraza sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim to discuss SEFCEDA's work and the Trailblazer luncheon. This year's honorees are Ralph Alcaraz, Elizabeth Diaz, Donnie Dinnell,Gilbert Lara, Hugo Morales, Albert Nieto, Mike Spencer, Ger Vang and Peter Vang.

Call (559) 708-7101 for tickets.
