Valley Focus: Summit Aims to Boost Financial Opportunities in the Valley

By Aurora Diaz
An upcoming summit that aims to give low-income residents a boost with resources and connections will bring many organizations to one room in the central valley.

The Central Valley Financial Inclusion Summit is July 16, 2019, at Clovis Community College.

Eric Payne is the Executive Director of Central Valley Urban Institute, one of the partners organizing the event.

Payne said, "We are a non-profit, and we focus on low-income disadvantaged communities of color, specifically speaking up and out to protect those who are on the fringe and marginalized from the decision-making process within many of our systems. Government systems, public systems, and we're their champion."

Elliot Balch is the Chief Operating Officer with Central Valley Community Foundation. He will be one of the Summit's speakers.

He said, "We want to make sure that folks who are struggling with poverty have the ladder out and have connections to the resources that are available. And our goal at the Central Valley Community Foundation is stronger communities and effective philanthropy. So we know that there are a lot of things that we can do to help make sure that there's more of an ecosystem, for folks to have different opportunities, economically."

Balch and Payne appeared on Valley Focus on July 11, 2019 with host Liz Harrison.

Get tickets to Central Valley Financial Inclusion Summit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/central-valley-financial-inclusion-summit-tickets-63311627783
