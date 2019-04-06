Valley Focus: Vintage Days For The Whole Family

The numbers are impressive. 50,000 people make their way to the Fresno State campus every year for the largest student-run event on campus.Vintage Days is going on its 45th year. From food booths and a wine garden to concerts and a kids zone, the celebration has something for everyone. Jessica Ponce and Carmen Flores are P.R. and Marketing Coordinators for Vintage Days. They sat with Valley Focus host Liz Harrison on April 4, 2019, to discuss events planned on campus this spring.April 26-28Fresno StateFree Admission