The historic Warnors Theater in Downtown Fresno is about to turn 90 years old. A new documentary will be produced that will delve into its origins and impact on the community.Sally Caglia, President of Warnors Theater Board of Directors says the public is invited to a special celebration on Saturday, October 20 from 2 pm until 4 pm. The new documentary will be shown.Caglia gave Valley Focus host Margot Kim a sneak peek at the film which will include a tribute to Richard Cencibaugh, the man who has played and maintained the Robert Morton organ for more than 50 years.Watch the Valley Focus interview with a look at clips and fun pictures.Get details on tickets at Warnors.org