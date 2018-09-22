VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus: Warnors Theater Celebrates 90 Years with Documentary on Historic Building

EMBED </>More Videos

The historic Warnors Theater in Downtown Fresno is about to turn 90 years old.

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The historic Warnors Theater in Downtown Fresno is about to turn 90 years old. A new documentary will be produced that will delve into its origins and impact on the community.

Sally Caglia, President of Warnors Theater Board of Directors says the public is invited to a special celebration on Saturday, October 20 from 2 pm until 4 pm. The new documentary will be shown.

Caglia gave Valley Focus host Margot Kim a sneak peek at the film which will include a tribute to Richard Cencibaugh, the man who has played and maintained the Robert Morton organ for more than 50 years.

Watch the Valley Focus interview with a look at clips and fun pictures.

Get details on tickets at Warnors.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc30 communityvalley focusFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Hecho En Fresno Celebrates Mexican-American Culture
Valley Focus: Denise Brown Coming to Fresno's Top Ten Professional Women & Leading Business Awards
Valley Focus: Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival Brings More Than 50 Films To Area
Valley Focus: Crab Feed Fundraiser Raises Money and Hope
More valley focus
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News