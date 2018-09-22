FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The historic Warnors Theater in Downtown Fresno is about to turn 90 years old. A new documentary will be produced that will delve into its origins and impact on the community.
Sally Caglia, President of Warnors Theater Board of Directors says the public is invited to a special celebration on Saturday, October 20 from 2 pm until 4 pm. The new documentary will be shown.
Caglia gave Valley Focus host Margot Kim a sneak peek at the film which will include a tribute to Richard Cencibaugh, the man who has played and maintained the Robert Morton organ for more than 50 years.
Watch the Valley Focus interview with a look at clips and fun pictures.
Get details on tickets at Warnors.org.