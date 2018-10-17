BREAST CANCER

Valley Golf Center donating $1 for every round of golf played to 'Pink Heals'

EMBED

Valley Golf Center donating $1 for every round of golf played to 'Pink Heals'

Valley Golf Center in Fresno is hoping to raise $2,000 for breast cancer awareness.

All the money raised stays right here in the valley and is going to Pink Heals.

Cindy Vining, the owner of the golf center says for every round of golf played this month they will donate one dollar to Pink Heals.

So far they've raised $700.

Vining tells us this is just the beginning of helping the community.

They plan on doing more events for other charities.

If you want to help them reach their $2,000 goal for October head to Valley Golf Center. On Saturday, if you play a round a golf, you get two tacos and a portion of their proceeds go to Pink Heals.

The organization will also have their pink police car out at this event.
