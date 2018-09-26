Valley seniors get help to beat scammers through workshop

A workshop in Lemoore provided tips and helpful information to seniors about how to protect themselves from scams.The event was hosted by Assemblyman Rudy Salas. He's held 20 similar workshops over the last six years.South Valley residents had the chance to learn about various types of scams, including the common call from a grandson who needs bail money or a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, demanding back taxes."If something doesn't sound right or it sounds too good to be true, always trust but verify," Assemblyman Rudy Salas, Bakersfield, said.Salas will host another senior scam workshop in Corcoran on Thursday, Oct. 4 at the recreation association of Corcoran from 10:30 to noon.