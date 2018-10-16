VALLEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL

Valley's Children's ,City of Merced working on opening specialty care facility

EMBED </>More Videos

Valley Children's moving forward with plan for new facility in Merced

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Medical care is moving closer to home for thousands of North Valley families. Valley Children's Hospital is moving forward with plans for a new medical facility in the city of Merced.

"We hear regularly the need for advanced medical care. They will be serving up to 14 thousand people out of the facility here in Merced," Economic Development Director Frank Quintero said.

The Merced City council unanimously voted to enter a negotiation agreement with the medical center.

The plan is to initially open a 20 thousand acre facility on this lot along Yosemite Avenue and Mansionette Drive.

Last year, Valley Children's took care of around 14 thousand kids from Merced County last year. Despite having a couple of physicians in town, They were only able to keep 23 percent of those patients in Merced.

"With the investment in the specialty care center, at the new site, we can keep over 10 thousand of those kids in Merced County," Valley Children's CEO and President Todd Suntrapak said.

Along with pediatric care, it will also include specialty care, like pediatric cardiology and neurology. Suntrapak also said the site will have interactive art and technology, setting it apart from your average doctor's office.

"The facility will be anchored and designed in a notion in keeping kids well more of the time," Suntrapak said.

The proposed price for the property is about $2.1 million dollars.

"This is the first step to begin the transaction on land. Ultimately, they'll secure entitlements and then begin construction. So from start to finish, it'll be 18 months to 2 years," Quintero said.

Valley Children's most recently opened a specialty care center in Bakersfield in early October. They're also planning outpatient centers in both Visalia and North Fresno.

At full build-out, the Merced facility could create 50 to 60 jobs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsValley childrens hospitalmercedchildren's healthMerced CountyMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALLEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL
Doc Talk: Allergies
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 4
Valley Children's Hospital residents celebrate life at NICU picnic
Doc Talk: Concussions
More Valley childrens hospital
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Lowell Elementary School hosts Junior Fire Marshal Day
Central Valley Blue Star Moms collecting donations for Remember the Troops Package Drive
Hispanic Heritage Month
Tulare hospital employees run through patient scenarios ahead of Monday reopening
More Community & Events
Top Stories
New state law could mean freedom this week for accused Fresno County killer
Crash kills 2 in Ukraine during training with 144th Fighter Wing
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
Fresno County court workers threatening to strike if agreement on contract not met
Faulty pizza oven to blame for fire at popular Northeast Fresno restaurant
Most new Fresno County voters say no party preference
Customer service at your fingertips
Show More
Overturned semi closes westbound SR-198 near Hanford
Two employees evacuated from adult store after white substance is sent in envelope
Man dies after being hit by train hand rail in Northwest Fresno
Corcoran woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend in the chest
Firefighters battle intense flames at house fire in Southeast Fresno
More News