'Vegan Beer Fest' happening Sunday in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first ever Fresno Vegan Beer Fest is set to take place in Downtown Fresno.
Hosted by Vegan Block Party, the festival will be held at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing in Downtown Fresno this Sunday.
The event allows guests to enjoy incredible vendors while you eat, drink and shop everything Vegan.
Food vendors include Southern Fried Chicken, Kelly's Croutons, Cow-Hugger and more.
The event is free to attend and takes place from one to 7 p.m.
