'Vegan Beer Fest' happening Sunday in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first ever Fresno Vegan Beer Fest is set to take place in Downtown Fresno.Hosted by Vegan Block Party, the festival will be held at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing in Downtown Fresno this Sunday.The event allows guests to enjoy incredible vendors while you eat, drink and shop everything Vegan.Food vendors include Southern Fried Chicken, Kelly's Croutons, Cow-Hugger and more.The event is free to attend and takes place from one to 7 p.m.