Veterans honored at 56th annual service at Fresno Memorial Gardens

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- American flags waved proudly in the breeze.Veterans stood at attention as their military service was honored in song.The service at Fresno Memorial Gardens reminded us, all gave some, but some gave all."When I think about Memorial Day, I think about those heroes who did not come home," veteran Rev. Bob Small. "Those are my heroes."Frank Navarro presented the Fallen Soldier Battle Cross. He is the eldest of seven brothers who served in the U.S. Army."The ones I really think about is my brother, two of my brothers that I lost because they were in the battlefield in 'Nam," he said. "Vietnam and I think about them, and I also think about the rest of them."Wreaths were presented in honor of veterans by several local groups, posts and auxiliaries."Our Valley and our nation owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to these men and women who have so selflessly answered the call of duty," said Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno).The Avenue of Flags featured 1,400 flags at the cemetery.Volunteers will take down all of those flags at 5 p.m. More volunteers are needed Wednesday at 9 a.m. to fold and properly store them.