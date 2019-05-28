memorial day

Veterans honored at 56th annual service at Fresno Memorial Gardens

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- American flags waved proudly in the breeze.

Veterans stood at attention as their military service was honored in song.

The service at Fresno Memorial Gardens reminded us, all gave some, but some gave all.

"When I think about Memorial Day, I think about those heroes who did not come home," veteran Rev. Bob Small. "Those are my heroes."

Frank Navarro presented the Fallen Soldier Battle Cross. He is the eldest of seven brothers who served in the U.S. Army.

"The ones I really think about is my brother, two of my brothers that I lost because they were in the battlefield in 'Nam," he said. "Vietnam and I think about them, and I also think about the rest of them."

Wreaths were presented in honor of veterans by several local groups, posts and auxiliaries.

"Our Valley and our nation owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to these men and women who have so selflessly answered the call of duty," said Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno).

The Avenue of Flags featured 1,400 flags at the cemetery.

Volunteers will take down all of those flags at 5 p.m. More volunteers are needed Wednesday at 9 a.m. to fold and properly store them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoveteransmilitaryfresnomemorial day
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL DAY
At 97, WWII Veteran says he never misses Memorial Day Parade
WWII veteran's stolen U-Haul with wife's ashes inside found in SoCal
Hundreds volunteer to help host annual Memorial Day event
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News