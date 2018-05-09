Dozens of Valley veterans are now back home after spending three days in Washington, D.C.The participants in the 16th Central Valley Honor Flight made their way through Fresno Yosemite International Airport at about 6:30 pm Wednesday where they were greeted with a big homecoming celebration.The community waved flags and cheered for the more than 70 heroes.On the trip they visited several memorials like the World War II Memorial and the group reflected on the 73rd anniversary of victory in Europe, which is also known as VE Day at a special ceremony.They also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.