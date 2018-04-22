VINTAGE DAYS

Vintage Days at Fresno State wraps up

There were dozens of food booths, live entertainment, and games for kids and adults.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There were dozens of food booths, live entertainment, and games for kids and adults.

The annual event is Fresno State's largest student-planned celebration. It attracts more than 50,000 people each year.

ABC 30 is a proud sponsor of the three-day event.

