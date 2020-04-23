Visalia Country Club donates hundreds of free lunches to Kaweah Delta employees

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Country Club is pitching in to help those on the front lines of the health crisis - with free food.Last week, they delivered 150 meals to employees at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.On Wednesday, they dropped off an additional 75 meals to employees.Visalia Country Club's general manager says southwest chicken wraps were on the menu on Wednesday."We just wanted to reach out to the community and show support for them," Scott Stubbs said. "So on behalf of Visalia Country Club, this is what we decided to do and we're excited about it."Although Visalia Country Club's golf course is closed due to stay at home orders, they say they are still doing curbside lunches for their members.