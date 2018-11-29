SHOPPING

Visalia's annual Holiday Open House kicks off, but outdoor activites cancelled

Carriage rides and ice skating are cancelled on Thursday due to the weather. But many businesses will stay open late.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you thought Candy Cane Lane was the only festive event in downtown Visalia, well think again.

Tonight is the start of downtown Visalia's annual Holiday Open House, where some downtown businesses stay open a little later, Christmas music is pumped through the speakers, and families can enjoy a variety of different events.

However, Thursday's outdoor activities, including carriage rides and ice skating, have been cancelled due to the weather.

But many businesses will still stay open late if you want to get some holiday shopping done.

Santa Claus will also still be available for pictures, starting at just $5. He will reportedly be near the corner of Main and Locust.

And if you cannot or could not make it on Friday, you can come next Thursday night, or the two following Thursdays after that.
