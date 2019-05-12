Volunteer artists complete new city mural in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Throughout the week the community has been beautifying southeast Fresno one brush stroke at a time.Internationally recognized artist Rafael Lopez and a team of volunteers, of all ages, took on the building across from Roosevelt High School as a blank canvas to create Fresno's newest community mural.The idea was to create something that reflects the community and its values."Fresno has turned out to be an amazing community many people who drove by are stopping because they like what they're seeing," Lopez said. "There's something positive happening in the community and its the actual community coming together that's making it happen."The painting itself has been going on since May 6, but the vision is two years in the making.If you want to update your Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or Facebook photo with a picture in front of the finished product, you can find it at Cedar and Tulare.