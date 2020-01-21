community

Volunteers clean up the community in honor of MLK Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy of service, volunteers across Fresno pitched in to help clean up the community Monday.

Volunteers gathered at the Sal Mosqueda Community Center to repaint the building, touch up signs and pick up trash. Many said it's a place with a personal connection.

"When I was a kid, I used to come to the center and eat lunches here and play soccer here," said volunteer Kelly Castillo, "So that's why I chose this site."

Castillo hopes that future generations can do the same.

"I want them to be able to come and play games and get what I got out of it as a kid and be able to have great memories here," Castillo added.

It was one of several spots spruced up that morning. Other clean up locations included the community gardens, downtown Fresno and West Shaw.

"If we want Fresno to be better, we have to help it be better," Castillo said. "Part of that is giving up our volunteer time, our free time to do so."

Monday's events were just the first of several clean-ups planned this year. To volunteer, you can email Keep Fresno Beautiful at kfb@fresno.gov.
