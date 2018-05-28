MEMORIAL DAY

Dozens of volunteers honor fallen solders at Fresno Memorial Gardens

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several families spent their Memorial Day morning volunteering and raising American flags ahead of a special ceremony at Fresno Memorial Gardens.

Volunteers woke up early to put up 1,400 flags.

Each one dedicated to the men and woman who served our country.

"It shows how much the veterans have done for us and how they gave us freedom," said Ethen Melugin, who is with the Clovis Young Marines.

The kids and teens learned that Memorial Day is more than just a three day weekend and parties.

"This is important for us to do because this supports America on Memorial Day and all the fallen veterans," said Pierce Chang, who is with the Clovis Young Marines.

Mario Melendez came to help. He said it was his first time volunteering at this event.

"So far from what I'm seeing, I just really love it. I think it's outstanding. It's great."

Melendez added this is a nice way of teaching the younger generation.

"It's a great thing that they learn the love of the country and what everybody did for this (our country)."

Other volunteers like 17-year-old Michaela Torrez and her family have been coming for years. This is her 10th year participating.

"We come to honor all the veterans, but most importantly my uncle, Ed. He was a veteran in the Vietnam War," she said "It's really fun because we come out with all of our cousins. Our grandparents bring us every year. Sometimes our uncles will come out."
