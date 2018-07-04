4TH OF JULY

Water safety a priority at Lake Success this July 4th

EMBED </>More Videos

The message is clear at Lake Success this Fourth of July: Wear a lifejacket. (KFSN)

Brian T. Johnson
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The message is clear at Lake Success this Fourth of July: Wear a life jacket.

There is no excuse not to because the Army Corps of Engineers loans them for free at their office near the lake. They take the time to physically fit everyone who checks one out, making sure they're nice and snug.

Sarah Born and her family stopped in to check some out.

"We wanted to be safe, and so they all got fitted," Born said.

"We have a lot of people coming to recreate so we want them to be safe," said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Sylvia Guerrero. "So we comb the shorelines and talk to people about water safety.

Guerrero says swimmers must stay within 100 feet of shore.

She encourages people to look out for one another, and keep a close eye on children.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office also patrols the lake. They are hoping to avoid any more tragedies, after a fatal boating accident on the Kings River a few days ago.

They will be especially focused on looking for boaters under the influence or those younger operators who do not yet have a California Boater Card.

Check for life jacket loaner program locations here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventssafety4th of july
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
4TH OF JULY
Madera Police maintain crackdown on illegal fireworks
Second annual 4th of July fundraiser doubles as fundraiser
16th Annual Freedom Run to benefit Central Valley veterans
Central Valley 4th of July Fireworks Events
More 4th of july
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News