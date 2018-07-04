Water safety a priority at Lake Success this July 4th

The message is clear at Lake Success this Fourth of July: Wear a life jacket.There is no excuse not to because the Army Corps of Engineers loans them for free at their office near the lake. They take the time to physically fit everyone who checks one out, making sure they're nice and snug.Sarah Born and her family stopped in to check some out."We wanted to be safe, and so they all got fitted," Born said."We have a lot of people coming to recreate so we want them to be safe," said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Sylvia Guerrero. "So we comb the shorelines and talk to people about water safety.Guerrero says swimmers must stay within 100 feet of shore.She encourages people to look out for one another, and keep a close eye on children.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office also patrols the lake. They are hoping to avoid any more tragedies, after a fatal boating accident on the Kings River a few days ago.They will be especially focused on looking for boaters under the influence or those younger operators who do not yet have a California Boater Card.Check for life jacket loaner program locations