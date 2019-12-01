Wet roadways cause spinouts, traffic collisions, flooding on Valley highways

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- First responders have had a busy morning as steady rainfall caused several incidents on highways across the Valley.
California Highway Patrol Fresno reported more than 25 weather-related collisions have occurred since 6 a.m. Sunday.
The department said wet roads had caused dozens of vehicles to spinout.
One person suffered minor injuries when two vehicles overturned on Highway 168 at Ashlan Avenue. The cars crashed down the embankment, and investigators say wet roads may be to blame.
Merced CHP officers responded to five spinouts throughout the morning. Some vehicles ended up trapped in the mud.
Caltrans received reports of flooding on Highway 99 and Avenue 16 in Madera.
Up toward the foothills, CHP officials say dozens of drivers got stuck in the snow. Authorities have enacted chain control for drivers heading up to the mountains on Highway 168 and Highway 180.
The highways are seeing more traffic as people return home from their holiday weekend. CHP officials are reminding drivers to slow down and to pay attention to the road.
