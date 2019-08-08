big fresno fair

Willie Nelson still scheduled to perform at Big Fresno Fair after canceling tour

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Willie Nelson is still scheduled to perform at the Big Fresno Fair after announcing he was canceling the rest of his tour due to breathing problems.

Big Fresno Fair officials say they have been receiving a lot of phone calls from fans wondering if Willie is still coming to the fair. They say as of right now the answer is, yes!

According to Nelson's people, the only concerts that have been canceled are the Alison Krauss tour, which was scheduled to go through the end of August.
