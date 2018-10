EMBED >More News Videos The spring Wine Walk features wines from all over the Central Valley and coast.

Sip on some wine and stroll your way through the streets of Old Town Clovis during this weekend's Wine Walk.The spring Wine Walk features wines from all over the Central Valley and coast. In addition to enjoying live music, you can stop at local restaurants and sample bites of their most delicious meals.All the fun starts at five this Saturday and tickets are on sale now for $35.