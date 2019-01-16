Someone in Fresno just missed out on a Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, but they'll still cash in on a pretty good prize.The lucky lottery player matched five out of six numbers, missing the mega number but won over $312,000.The ticket was purchased at SF Supermarket in southeast Fresno on Kings Canyon near Winery."In Fresno? At this store. They bought the ticket here. Oh that's good. That's a lot. God bless him," said station worker Ram Singh.Shoppers and workers were excited to learn their neighborhood store sold the winning ticket. It's not $68 million but $300,000 goes a long way.Perhaps the lucky frog paid off."You ever buy a ticket at this store? No, not ever but I'm thinking about buying one today at this store," said customer Deon Walker.That's exactly what Deon Walker did and so will many others as word gets out a lucky ticket was sold here."It's first time my store had a big winner here. I'm so happy," said store manager Shuyi Zhang.Lottery players were just happy to hear someone in Fresno won. They say it's nice to hear locals win once in a while.The lottery office says no one has claimed the $312,730 jackpot just yet.The next drawing will be on Friday and worth $68 million.