Woman donates hundreds of shirts to Ronald McDonald House

A local woman who set out to help victims of the Camp Fire is now giving back to those in the Valley.

Michelle McGaughy donated hundreds of brand new T-shirts to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley.

"Giving back literally adds fuel to my soul," she said.

Her donation helping comfort many families going through trying times.

"Often times they just have the clothes on their back and whatever is int heir pockets, so offering a change of clothes is such a basic necessity for the families we serve," said Alene Mestjian Director of Development and Communications.

Before the shirts made their way here, they were en route to Paradise, California. McGaughy was donating them to victims of the Camp Fire. She filled her van to the brim with T-shirts and food for firefighters, then right before Thanksgiving she took off.

"It was floor to ceiling front to back," she said. "The entire thing was full with huge tubs and it was literally the entire van."

Things didn't go as planned. When she got there, no one would take her clothing donation. She was crushed.

"So I was like, wow, this is really weird, you are trying to help people and you can't figure out where to take something," said McGaughy. "It was right before Thanksgiving and it made me uneasy. I couldn't relax."

Then she got to thinking and found a way to turn her negative into a positive. The Ronald McDonald house immediately came to mind. The non-profit serves families who have a child hospitalized at Valley Children's Hospital.

"I just thought, this place might really be able to use these many shirts and have them for people that come here so unexpectedly," said McGaughy.

With Christmas quickly approaching she encourages more people to give back. One way they can is by making a donation through the Ronald McDonald Season of Giving campaign.
