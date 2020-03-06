Community & Events

Woman never arrested wishes to spend 100th birthday in jail

ROXBORO, N.C. -- A woman celebrated her 100th birthday doing what she wanted, which was to hang out in a jail cell.

Ruth Bryant celebrated her birthday in a jail in Roxboro, North Carolina.

Bryant said she's lived a century and has never been arrested, reported WRAL.

She wanted it off of her bucket list and the police obliged.

Deputies showed up at her assistant living center and handcuffed her. She even resisted arrest by playfully kicking at them.

The deputies gave Bryant a round of hugs and a jail-house portrait.

She returned to her retirement community and celebrated with a party and a good story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth carolinabirthdayjailu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom speaks about 10-year-old Hanford boy killed by dad
Fresno State fraternity suspended over sexual assault allegations
1 killed, 5 injured including 7-year-old child in Tulare shooting
This Fresno restaurant's beloved burritos are made with handmade tortillas
Kids Day 2020 canceled due to concerns over coronavirus, organizers say
Tulare residents react to Wednesday night gang shooting
North Valley park to receive $2.4 million upgrade
Show More
1 killed in crash involving big rig in Fresno County
Big rig carrying cookies crashes into car in Fresno County
1 killed in RV trailer fire in Fresno County, deputies say
US coronavirus death toll hits 11 as nursing home investigated
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
More TOP STORIES News