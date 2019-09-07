community

World's largest bounce house stops at Granite Park in Fresno for weekend fun

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A company which touts the world's largest bounce house has set up shop for a weekend run at Granite Park.

When The Big Bounce America beckons, you cannot resist. Colorful shapes and settings everywhere you look, especially when you're making your way through the massive bounce house.

"It is the largest bounce house in the world. We're a little over 11,000 square feet and we got some bragging rights in the Guinness Book of World Records," said tour manager Danielle Hodge.

Big Bounce America was set to launch folks into the air at Granite Park.

This is not your backyard bounce house. A DJ booth will even be set up.

"The DJ's playing games with the kids and the adults and it's a lot of fun in there," Hodge said.

You can't help but want to check everything out and why walk when you can get more bounce to the ounce.

The search for solid ground might be difficult with as many as 200 people inside the large bounce house but there are other spots to show off your hops.

"It's pretty much just bouncing around this entire place. I know everybody will be leaving with naps. They're going to want to go take a nap," Hodge said.

Little ones will enjoy crawling through the ball pit. A 900-foot inflatable obstacle course will also test your skills.

The Big Bounce America setup is a kids' dream but the big kids won't be left out at all because on both days there are adult sessions set up for adults only. No need to sit on the sidelines.

Hodge recommended you buy your Big Bounce America tickets online so you can see which time slot works for your child. Prices range from $18 to $30.

She added a free hydration station will offer water and some workers will wear backpack misters to cool people off.

