World's largest bounce house set to return to Granite Park in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The World Largest Bounce House is set to inflate in Fresno once again.

Big Bounce America announced a tour featuring two weekends beginning on March 21st.

When The Big Bounce America beckons, you cannot resist. Colorful shapes and settings everywhere you look, especially when you're making your way through the massive bounce house.

The inflatable park will have some new attractions, including a new Sports slam, a 900-foot obstacle course, and a space-themed wonderland called Air Space.

You can't help but want to check everything out, and why walk when you can get more bounce to the ounce?

The Big Bounce will take over the Granite Park Sports Complex.
