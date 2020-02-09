Community & Events

Yosemite Middle School students help prepare campus for new trees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Yosemite Middle School kids wasted no time getting their hands nice and dirty on their school's campus.

They started digging holes and getting the ground ready for new trees.

The school's principal says over the years, a number of trees have fallen down because of strong winds.

The goal of this event was to help the students take pride in beautifying their campus.

"I think it's going to be pretty cool for the kids to come back and say, 'Oh yeah, we did that. And it's something we left at Yosemite, and it's going to be our legacy,'" says Nicole Horn.

Organizers say this should help create green space and more shade for kids when they are outside.

About 45 kids picked up shovels to plant new roots. Local organization Tree Fresno donated the trees to the school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoeducation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
PG&E confirms over 4,000 power outages in North Fork and Bass Lake areas
3 people shot, rushed to hospital after Orange Cove shooting
1 person dead after car crash in Coarsegoald
Friends and family remember HS students killed in Clovis car crash
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
Tulare Co. Deputy named Officer of the Year at Public Safety Night
Show More
Police chase throughout Fresno highways ends in arrest after nearly 2 hours
One person dead after being hit by train in Tulare County
'I shouldn't have been in there': Merced shooting suspect walks free
New cookie donor program helps Girl Scouts reach their goals
Man arrested, facing several charges for posing as ridseshare driver
More TOP STORIES News